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Tables Have Turned As The Phrase “Learn Code” Becomes Latest The Attack On Journalists
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474 views • January 29, 2019
Rob Dew opens the War Room with the latest footage exposing the horrors of vaccines. Then Roger Stone rejoins the war room to discuss the political witch hunt against him by Robert Mueller. Developing news stories suggest there will be an investigation into a possible coverup of details regarding the Wikileaks emails and Stone’s association with them. Owen then jumps to callers who question whether or not they really support Trump.
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