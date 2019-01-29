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Full Show – Foreign Troops Attack French Citizens In Paris / Fox News Calls For Anti-Vaxxers’ Arrests – 01/28/2019
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783 views • January 29, 2019
Joining Alex Jones on today's worldwide broadcast is Infowars' European corespondent Dan Lyman to break down his coverage of Davos' World Economic Forum and the current state of the French yellow vest protests that now face the threat of foreign oppression in their own country. Also, Owen Benjamin joins Alex Jones in the final hour to discuss Bill Maher's secret past of apologizing for pedophilia.
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