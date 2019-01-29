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Roger Stone Responds To Fake News Outlets Claiming He’s Engaged In A Cover-Up
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21 views • January 29, 2019
The mainstream media is obsessed with painting a picture that Roger Stone is a criminal mastermind with every intention of covering up his involvement with the Wikileaks email, which in the indictment proves he had no real access or back channel. Roger then reminds us of the fact that it truly was Hillary during the Uranium One scandal that proves that was a presidential candidate colluding with Russia. So the question is, really, who really is attempting to engage in a cover-up?
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