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Roger Stone Reacts To President Trump's Support On Twitter
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15 views • January 29, 2019
Roger Stone and Owen Shroyer dicuss the recent twitter strom surrounding Stone's recent jailing. Even though the tweets are appreciated, all it does is bring attention to the fact that no action is being taken by the President. All smoke and no fire in the response, and our hosts expect more action to combat this fake investigation and shut it down once and for all.
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