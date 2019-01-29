© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Has President Trump’s Base Abandoned Him?
Follow
0
Share
Report
4 views • January 29, 2019
Owen Shroyer opens the phones to callers and some seems to have taken issue with President as of late. The question now remains, will Trump's baseline support wane with the inaction he is showing in multiple facets ranging from Roger Stone, the shutdown, the Mueller investigation, and even Hillary's criminality? We discuss that and more in this segment of the War Room.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.