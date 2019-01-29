© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SHOCK VIDEO: Bill Maher Openly Endorses Pedophilia As “Love”
Follow
0
Share
Report
2858 views • January 29, 2019
Owen Benjamin joins Alex Jones live via Skype to break down the decades old interview where Bill Maher, owner at Kid Love Productions, argues that a relationship between a 14-year-old and his teacher is just another acceptable, American love story.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.