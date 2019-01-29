© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Robert Mueller Was Payed $3.6 Million From Democratic Law Firm After Uranium One
Follow
0
Share
Report
1090 views • January 29, 2019
Robert Mueller played a pivotal role in the Uranium One scandal that has yet to be investigated. Alex reveals the ties between the same law firm that protects Hillary Clinton and Mueller.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.