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VIDEO: Foreign Troops “European Gendarmerie Force” Brutalize French Citizens
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1562 views • January 29, 2019
Dan Lyman, Infowars' European correspondent, joins Alex Jones live via Skype to give an exclusive recap of the Davos Economic Forum 2019 as well as inform listeners of the use of foreign troops to force the French citizens participating in the yellow vest protests to cease and submit to the European Union.
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