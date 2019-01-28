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BREAKING: Newsguard Breaks Record For Publishing Fake News
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211 views • January 28, 2019
Alex Jones reveals how Newsguard, the neocon-run propaganda machine, has now officially broken the standing record for publishing and pushing fake news on the American population, and soon their live access to any device will block internet search results and cause them to be the greatest fake news team of all time.
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