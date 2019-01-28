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The New York City Abortion Law: Meet The New Sanctioned Face Of Evil
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295 views • January 28, 2019
Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a disgusting new abortion law in New York that allows abortions up to the 9th month of pregnancy. Owen Benjamin exposes the face of evil as this law is celebrated by the left.
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