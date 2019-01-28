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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) MONDAY 1/28/19 NEWSWARS INFOWARS
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371 views • January 28, 2019
[email protected], StoneDefenseFund.com
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY:
PELOSI BLOCKS TRUMP'S STATE OF UNION ADDRESS
GOOD PARROT DR MARC SIEGAL: DR'S GIVING VACCINATION EXEMPTIONS SHOULD BE PROSECUTED
MUSLIMS OFFENDED BY NIKE, DEMAND THEY REMOVE "ALLAH" SHOES
DEMOCRATS EQUALITY ACT: GENDER IDENTITY, SEXUALITY & PEDOPHILIA ACCEPTABLE ORIENTATIONS
WORLD HLTH ORG NAMES ANTI-VAXXERS TOP THREAT TO GLOBAL HEALTH
TEXAS MONUMENTS UNDER ATTACK
Guests:
Dan Lyman
4th Hour:
Owen Benjamin
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY:
PELOSI BLOCKS TRUMP'S STATE OF UNION ADDRESS
GOOD PARROT DR MARC SIEGAL: DR'S GIVING VACCINATION EXEMPTIONS SHOULD BE PROSECUTED
MUSLIMS OFFENDED BY NIKE, DEMAND THEY REMOVE "ALLAH" SHOES
DEMOCRATS EQUALITY ACT: GENDER IDENTITY, SEXUALITY & PEDOPHILIA ACCEPTABLE ORIENTATIONS
WORLD HLTH ORG NAMES ANTI-VAXXERS TOP THREAT TO GLOBAL HEALTH
TEXAS MONUMENTS UNDER ATTACK
Guests:
Dan Lyman
4th Hour:
Owen Benjamin
Keywords
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