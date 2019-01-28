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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) MONDAY 1/28/19 NEWSWARS INFOWARS
Freedom Warrior
Freedom Warrior
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371 views • January 28, 2019
[email protected], StoneDefenseFund.com

SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY:


PELOSI BLOCKS TRUMP'S STATE OF UNION ADDRESS

GOOD PARROT DR MARC SIEGAL: DR'S GIVING VACCINATION EXEMPTIONS SHOULD BE PROSECUTED

MUSLIMS OFFENDED BY NIKE, DEMAND THEY REMOVE "ALLAH" SHOES

DEMOCRATS EQUALITY ACT: GENDER IDENTITY, SEXUALITY & PEDOPHILIA ACCEPTABLE ORIENTATIONS

WORLD HLTH ORG NAMES ANTI-VAXXERS TOP THREAT TO GLOBAL HEALTH

TEXAS MONUMENTS UNDER ATTACK

Guests:
Dan Lyman

4th Hour:
Owen Benjamin
Keywords
alex jonesinfowarsnancy pelosinewswarsmondaygreg abbottcomplete showfreedom warriorfreedomwarriorinfowarsyesprisonplanetdan lymanjon bowneowen benjamineric johnsonworld health organization1/28/191.28.19marc siegaltexas monuments
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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