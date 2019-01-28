© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rod Rosenstein’s Sister Runs Vaccine Cover-Up @ CDC
Follow
0
Share
Report
193 views • January 28, 2019
Rod Rosenstein's sister presides over the secret vaccine court that decides if claims of physical damage on children by vaccines are valid or not. Alex exposes the globalist agenda to use government agencies to cover up their crimes against the population.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.