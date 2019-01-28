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Discussing Trump in the Workplace
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13 views • January 28, 2019
What happens when politics is discussed in the workplace? A recent survey says that American workers are stressed out by any and all chatter about Donald Trump and politics in general. Despite that fact, with another presidential election on the horizon, there is no sign of that trend changing. So, what are you as a worker to do? (This is a clip from my podcast. To hear it in its entirety, go to www.JimStroud.com ).
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