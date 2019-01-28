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Roger Stone Predict Mueller's Personal Attack and Indictment.
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423 views • January 28, 2019
Will Johnson met Roger Stone at the Mother of all Rallies in Washington D.C. in September of 2018. Stone predicted that Mueller would frame him somehow for something. And he revealed Mueller not so clean history with doing investigations.
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