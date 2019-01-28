What On Earth Is Happening - Episode #198

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Published on Jan 27, 2019
Mark Passio's projects during his hiatus from live broadcasting, the Great Work and the commitment, persistence and sacrifice it takes to do it, Mark's separation from his former partner and his subsequent three physical moves, critics who do nothing themselves toward the Great Work, Natural Law as the One True Solution to the Human Condition of Slavery, the Apophatic nature of the Solution to Slavery,