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University of Cincinnati Students Call for Violence Against Conservatives
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420 views • January 28, 2019
When Kaitlin Bennett visited the University of Cincinnati, she was promptly met with threats of violence from leftists on campus. One student admit that his peers urged him to kill her, while others chanted "hit her" as a bus drove by Bennett.
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