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2020 Democratic presidential primary gets crowded
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5 views • January 28, 2019
Former Utah Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz, president of Independent Women's Voice Tammy Bruce and president of the Claremont Institute Ryan Williams weigh in on who they think will be 2020 Democratic presidential nominee.
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newshillary clintonpoliticspresident trumppresident donald trumpfox newsfox news channeldonald trumpelizabeth warren2020 democrats2020 election2020 electionsjoe bidensteve hiltondemocratic party2020 demskamala harrisdemocrats 2020kirsten gillibranddems 2020fox news opinion2020 primarydemocrat 2020 candidate
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