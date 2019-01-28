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Jordan Peterson deception unraveling as time goes by
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82 views • January 28, 2019
Internet analysts calmly collecting presentations and joining dots can ensure a short half-life for these created opinion leaders.
Internet ensures Time is the enemy of every financed fake opinion leader, as by sheer exposure, observers can sketch a very accurate picture for the inspection of others which leads to continuous refinement of the portrait. A vital information service if the west is to survive. And its a wonderful counter to organised propaganda. So time unravels them all.
Internet ensures Time is the enemy of every financed fake opinion leader, as by sheer exposure, observers can sketch a very accurate picture for the inspection of others which leads to continuous refinement of the portrait. A vital information service if the west is to survive. And its a wonderful counter to organised propaganda. So time unravels them all.
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