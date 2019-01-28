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Did Trump Cave On The Government Shutdown?
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1223 views • January 28, 2019
Kaitlin Bennett visited the University of Cincinnati to ask students if they think President Trump caved on the government shutdown. While left-leaning students believe Trump gave the Democrats what they want, Trump supporters on campus remain confident that the President will still deliver on his promise to build the wall.
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