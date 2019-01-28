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pelosi you are a traitor to your own people
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17 views • January 28, 2019
I cant even look at your filthy ratfink face
Is Nancy Pelosi Fit To Be Speaker Of The House?
https://www.infowars.com/
https://www.infowars.com/watch/?video=5c4e20bbb8bfd8001c30265c
Infowars - Alex Jones Channel
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/37LtOAayc4Wy/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rongibson/
Is Nancy Pelosi Fit To Be Speaker Of The House?
https://www.infowars.com/
https://www.infowars.com/watch/?video=5c4e20bbb8bfd8001c30265c
Infowars - Alex Jones Channel
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/37LtOAayc4Wy/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rongibson/
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