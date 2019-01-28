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AwPT = All-ways Pursuing Truth, Jan 28, TSA, MW, 5G, EMF -Cautions!
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21 views • January 28, 2019
Fun with TSA, sing-along : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YQJ7E140-SQ
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2019/02/ron-paul/shut-down-the-tsa/
TSA Health Hazards: https://vimeo.com/313566238?ref=fb-share&fbclid=IwAR3k9jC8NZ06fhw_F-zKUUZTw72UEGb0dhN39_i1DfTG5YFUb00RSBedAto 20 minutes of a 34 minute video.
5G and Smart Meters - 2 minutes of a 57 minute interview with Deborah Tavarez: Must Watch:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BzfX2zwUpc8&feature=youtu.be
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2019/02/ron-paul/shut-down-the-tsa/
TSA Health Hazards: https://vimeo.com/313566238?ref=fb-share&fbclid=IwAR3k9jC8NZ06fhw_F-zKUUZTw72UEGb0dhN39_i1DfTG5YFUb00RSBedAto 20 minutes of a 34 minute video.
5G and Smart Meters - 2 minutes of a 57 minute interview with Deborah Tavarez: Must Watch:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BzfX2zwUpc8&feature=youtu.be
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