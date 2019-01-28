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Texas Monuments Under Orwellian Attack!
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110 views • January 28, 2019
The left and its Orwellian scourge of erasing American history crept into the Texas State Capitol. Dallas Representative Eric Johnson was triggered by a plaque commemorating the Children of The Confederacy.
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