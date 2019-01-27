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The Race Set Before You | Soul-Winning Motivation
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7 views • January 27, 2019
All footage is from the 2019 Manila Mission Trip in the Philippines hosted by Verity Baptist Church.
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Original video: http://bit.ly/2MBg8pr
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www.thenewifb.com
Donate: http://bit.ly/2S8R6U1
Original video: http://bit.ly/2MBg8pr
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
Keywords
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