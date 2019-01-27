2019年1月27日：王岐山在达沃斯的讲话已经开始了世界的反习运动！

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文貴1/27視頻剪輯
1.王73達沃斯講話在美國政商界影響很大的 布隆伯格最恨習近平 他要革習的命 凱爾巴斯勸文貴別反王
2.委内瑞拉也有一个中国的王73 是美国栽培的
3.文貴為美前官員建議成立獨立檢察官調查中共在美公司
4.委內瑞拉事情成為美國對付中共的練兵行動
5.這個時代給我們帶來的機遇前所未有
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