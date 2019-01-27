© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sen. Joe Manchin, Sen. Roy Blunt on looming battle of border security funding
Follow
0
Share
Report
1 view • January 27, 2019
The longest government shutdown in U.S. history ends but President Trump and Democrats remain locked in a stalemate over his border wall; insight from Sen. Joe Manchin, the lone Democratic senator to vote for both bills to reopen government.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.