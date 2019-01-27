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CRUSADE OF PRAYER - PRAY THE ROSARY TO SAVE YOUR NATION
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9 views • January 27, 2019
Satan’s power is weakened when you say my Rosary. He runs away in great pain and becomes powerless. It is most important, no matter what Christian faith you belong to, to say this at least once a day.
So many people do not accept me, their Blessed Mother.Like my Son, I am rejected, scorned, insulted and demeaned. Yet, by asking for my help, I can bring souls right to the Sacred Heart of my Son, Jesus Christ.
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com
So many people do not accept me, their Blessed Mother.Like my Son, I am rejected, scorned, insulted and demeaned. Yet, by asking for my help, I can bring souls right to the Sacred Heart of my Son, Jesus Christ.
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com
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