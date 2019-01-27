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Our Faith is in Our Government Not Our God
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2 views • January 27, 2019
As a society we have transitioned our faith and placed it on what our government can provided instead of what our God has promised.
God promises to be our provider, protector, denfender, healer, teacher and much more. We have demanded and now depend on our government to do all of those things for us.
Freedom Center DC Institute - A Voice of Truth
www.FreedomCenterDC.com
God promises to be our provider, protector, denfender, healer, teacher and much more. We have demanded and now depend on our government to do all of those things for us.
Freedom Center DC Institute - A Voice of Truth
www.FreedomCenterDC.com
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