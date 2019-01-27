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The yellow vests and the Joris Demmink-case
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265 views • January 27, 2019
In the most recent yellow vests demonstration in The Hague the Joris Demmink-case of the Dutch Jimmy Savile was cried out through the megaphone as more and more people everywhere in the world come out in protest against the child abusers in their governments and judiciaries.
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