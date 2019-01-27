© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE LAST PRESIDENT | What a 127 yr old book reveals about Donald Trump, time travel & Nikola Tesla
Follow
0
Share
Report
133 views • January 27, 2019
These are videos that I put together to make this video. THESE VIDEOS DO NOT BELONG TO ME NOR IS OF MY OWN WORK. I just took different videos and put them together to give you a picture of the past & present and hopefully the future......THE NEW ORDER ORDER IS NOW AT WORK.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.