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Dear Spinning Ball Earth Believer
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66 views • January 27, 2019
Hello. My name is Eric Dubay and I’m a Flat Earther. Contrary to what you have been told to believe about me by the mainstream media, the government education system, and society in general, I am not an idiot, uneducated, or a religious zealot. I am a college graduate, spent 7 years teaching at a prestigious University, have published 6 books, and am not a follower of any religion. I was once a spinning ball Earth believer like yourself. In fact, the only difference between Spinning...
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