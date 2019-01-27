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A Modern Day IQ Test that Actually Works
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164 views • January 27, 2019
Noting the extreme bias and blind-spots in traditional intelligence quotient tests, IFERS University President Eric Dubay has devised the following 14 question modern-day video IQ test which has now been scientifically proven through double-blind studies to be more accurate than any other such test ever created. To learn more about IFERS please visit:
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
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