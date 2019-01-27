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Anti Semitic or Anti Tribal Nepotism?
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15 views • January 27, 2019
We, all of us, are just people on this planet, in an environment that tells us to be selfish and self-centered, and this as individuals is something we must work against not only outside ourselves, but most importantly within ourselves. All major religions in their essence tells us to fight against selfishness.
Jewish people are just like the rest of us, they are just better organized at getting what they want. Once you see this the rose colored glasses come off.
Jewish people are just like the rest of us, they are just better organized at getting what they want. Once you see this the rose colored glasses come off.
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