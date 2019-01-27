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The Mob On Steroids (the rise of the zionist state)
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10 views • January 27, 2019
When I say the mob on steroids I am talking about power and what's called the ruling elite, the aristocrats, royalty, empire and so on.
Who do the elite rule over? The peasants, the common man, the people, the masses, the pawns in the struggle for power. This is the natural order of things on this earth, this planet.
Who do the elite rule over? The peasants, the common man, the people, the masses, the pawns in the struggle for power. This is the natural order of things on this earth, this planet.
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