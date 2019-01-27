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The Fate of All Mankind Is In The Hands of Fools
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11 views • January 27, 2019
Your reality has been created for you, by the Zionist controlled media. Israel is in big trouble, because of the brutal way in which it was created. The land the Zionists occupy (all of Palestine) was stolen from its mostly Arab population . . .
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