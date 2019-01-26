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World In Brief – January 26, 2019
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6 views • January 27, 2019
Jan 27, 2019
VISIBLE (PUBLISHED)
World In Brief – January 26, 2019
• Democrat congresswoman Ilham Omar’s attempt to help ISIS recruits
• The biggest political scandal in Canadian history
• And – the second Vaxxed movie in making
News brief from Word Matters! at http://www.ernestdempsey.com/
VISIBLE (PUBLISHED)
World In Brief – January 26, 2019
• Democrat congresswoman Ilham Omar’s attempt to help ISIS recruits
• The biggest political scandal in Canadian history
• And – the second Vaxxed movie in making
News brief from Word Matters! at http://www.ernestdempsey.com/
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