© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
01.26.19 Comments on Trump Shutdown Concession and the coup d’état
Follow
0
Share
Report
2 views • January 27, 2019
Many in the New Media whom I hold in high regard is generally saying this concession is a brilliant strategy, part of the "Art of The Deal" and providing Trump with additional leverage and a SOTU platform. I have a different take on it and will offer my pros and cons with this move.
Right Media: https://youtu.be/aKLqfjo3qVA
NHN: https://www.newshawknetwork.com/
Gab.com-@NHN
Minds.com-@TXPatriot
donations: https://www.newshawknetwork.com/donate/
Tip Jar: https://digitaltipjar.com/NHN
Right Media: https://youtu.be/aKLqfjo3qVA
NHN: https://www.newshawknetwork.com/
Gab.com-@NHN
Minds.com-@TXPatriot
donations: https://www.newshawknetwork.com/donate/
Tip Jar: https://digitaltipjar.com/NHN
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.