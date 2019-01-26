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Fireside Chats: The Ego, The Conditioned Self, & the Movie ~ The Shift
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3 views • January 26, 2019
This Fireside Chat Conversation with Lacy Frazer and Marie Mohler is Part 2 of January 2019's 2-Part Whole Soul School and Foundation Series ~ focusing on the theme: The Ego and the Conditioned Self. In this conversation, Marie and Lacy spotlight one of their favorite films that illustrates the role and mechanism of the Ego and the Conditioned Self in our every day lives, through 3 main characters/vignettes in this film by Hay House Inc., called The Shift. www.wholesoulschoolandfoundation.org
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