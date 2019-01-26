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Who is Roger Stone & How is He Connected to #RussiaGate ❓
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Former Nixon strategist and adviser to candidate Donald Trump, Roger Stone, has been indicted by a federal grand jury on 7 counts related to obstruction, giving false statements and witness tampering.
The charges revolve around accusations that Stone and other members of Trump's inner circle exploited leaked DNC emails, allegedly hacked by Russian intelligence officers, to help Trump win the US presidential election.
The show starts at minute mark 2:25
The charges revolve around accusations that Stone and other members of Trump's inner circle exploited leaked DNC emails, allegedly hacked by Russian intelligence officers, to help Trump win the US presidential election.
The show starts at minute mark 2:25
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