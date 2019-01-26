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EXCLUSIVE: Kentucky Locals Stand with Covington Catholic Boys
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1055 views • January 26, 2019
Kaitlin Bennett visited Covington Catholic High School in Kentucky to ask locals their thoughts on the recent controversy surrounding the school. The community is tired of the media lies and stands with Nick Sandmann.
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