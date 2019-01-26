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Part 2: TruNews Looks at Jewish Contribution to Legalized Abortion
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5 views • January 26, 2019
Today on TruNews, we delve deeper into the origins of abortion and how it has become America’s Jewish holocaust. We also detail how the Talmud not only supports the killing of the unborn, it is quoted and codified into U.S. law to defend the practice. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey, Edward Szall. Air date: 1/24/19
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