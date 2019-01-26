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The New Jerusalem - Jesus Christ's 1000 Year Reign - The Great White Throne Judgment
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18 views • January 26, 2019
John 14:6 King James Version (KJV)
6 Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.
6 Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.
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