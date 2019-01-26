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((( WAKE UP ))) Full Show – Roger Stone Exclusively Joins Infowars After His Press Conference Was Shut Down – 01/25/2019
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6 views • January 26, 2019
The FBI conducted a dramatic pre-dawn raid on former Trump campaign advisor and War Room Host Roger Stone. CNN admitted that they were waiting outside Stone’s house before the arrest due to “reporter’s instinct.” In his first statement since the arrest, Stone asserts that the indictment against him contains no evidence of Russian collusion and that special counsel Robert Mueller now has more power than President Trump. Do not miss today’s exclusive news on this breaking development.
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