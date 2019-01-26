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Mingjing Interview Guo Wengui 明鏡採訪郭文貴
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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15 views • January 26, 2019
Published on 13 Feb 2017 @ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yjF6UWVvfmQ&t=443s

郭先生，

这几天来，我们看了你的报道，相信你将会对中国的反腐和法制建设带来巨大改变！

您的节目已经在世界上广泛传播，我们把这个视频的英文版免费制作给您。当您需要时，可以继续与我们联络。我们很愿意做这些事情，推动时代和法制的进步！

震撼世界的中国秒杀视频！

为什么这个视频使习总书记、王岐山书记、中纪委、傅政华、马建、郭文贵和肖建华成为所有最热搜的名词？当这些名字一旦联系到一起，谁都能搜到这个视频。

郭媒體: https://www.guo.media/
郭文貴先生油管頻道: [email protected]
加入discord戰友之聲聊天室：https://discord.gg/ZhGK3EA
Keywords
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