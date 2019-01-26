Mingjing Interview Guo Wengui 明鏡採訪郭文貴

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
郭先生，
这几天来，我们看了你的报道，相信你将会对中国的反腐和法制建设带来巨大改变！
您的节目已经在世界上广泛传播，我们把这个视频的英文版免费制作给您。当您需要时，可以继续与我们联络。我们很愿意做这些事情，推动时代和法制的进步！
震撼世界的中国秒杀视频！
为什么这个视频使习总书记、王岐山书记、中纪委、傅政华、马建、郭文贵和肖建华成为所有最热搜的名词？当这些名字一旦联系到一起，谁都能搜到这个视频。
郭媒體: https://www.guo.media/
郭文貴先生油管頻道: [email protected]
加入discord戰友之聲聊天室：https://discord.gg/ZhGK3EA