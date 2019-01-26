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Trump weighs declaring national emergency to build wall despite announcing end to shutdown
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2 views • January 26, 2019
American University executive in residence Capri Cafaro, Fox News contributor Liz Peek and Dobson Policy Center Director Jenna Ellis on how President Trump reached a deal to reopen the government for three weeks and how the president may declare a national emergency if Congress doesn’t pass a deal that funds his wall.
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