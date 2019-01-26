© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump announces deal to end partial government shutdown
Follow
0
Share
Report
127 views • January 26, 2019
President Trump makes an announcement on the partial government shutdown from the White House's Rose Garden. This takes place a day after Senate fails to pass competing bills to end the partial government shutdown.
Keywords
live streamnewsfox newsfox news channeltop storiesfncfox news livefox news live streamlatest newstrump newstrump remarkstrump speechwhite house newsbreaking newstrump todayfox live streamlive updateslive videotrump livefox news alerttrump speech liverose gardentrump remarks livefox livelive newswhite house live
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.