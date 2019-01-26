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Did Trump lose to Pelosi after reopening government without border wall funding?
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19 views • January 26, 2019
Former ICE Director Tom Homan and Fox News national security strategist Sebastian Gorka on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s remarks about drugs crossing the southern border and how President Trump reached a deal to reopen the government without border wall funding.
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