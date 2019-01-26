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Baltimore City Votes Unanimously To Disarm Officers in School
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8 views • January 26, 2019
"It's beyond me why the decision-makers feel as though this is acceptable—to disarm certified, trained police officers. We are the most trained police department in the state of Maryland when it comes to dealing with potential threats. —Sgt. Clyde Boatwright
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