© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Heller Addressed Right To Keep Arms; New SCOTUS Ruling To Address Right To Bear Arms
Follow
0
Share
Report
25 views • January 26, 2019
"This is the first case that the Supreme Court has agreed to hear, where we're now leaving the house with our firearms. And that is a big step towards the Court addressing... the plain meaning of the Right to Bear Arms"
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.