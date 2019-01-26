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AA-6 Rudy Davis Talks Schaeffer Cox, CMU Prisons, And The Prison Industrial Complex with Rudy Davis
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30 views • January 26, 2019
Tonight we welcome onto the program Rudy Davis. Rudy is a King James Bible believing follower of the Lord Jesus Christ. He runs a small Christian prison ministry in Texas and works tirelessly to expose prisoners who have been unjustly incarcerated. Rudy also has a website, where people can research cases of unjustly imprisoned individuals and make contact with any follow-up questions.
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▶ APP STORE: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/anomic-age/id1434568466?ls=1&;mt=8
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