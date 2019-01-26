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Israel Uses Refugees As Weapons Part 2
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9 views • January 26, 2019
I have laid out the high level organised crime that is now threateneing my family - how it relates to Netanyahu, Australian foreign office, high profile "bikie" gangster and goat f***er Troy MERCANTI, Australian media mogul Kerry STOKES, Australia's richest gold miner and common variety thug Anton BILLIS, Israeli intelligence, Chabad Lubavitch, drug money laundering. THIS VIDEO HAS IT ALL.
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